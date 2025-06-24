Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Dave Bottoms Sells 11,562 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $156,202.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,250.95. This represents a 55.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,620 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,584.20.

On Monday, May 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 2,130 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $35,485.80.

On Thursday, May 15th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,009 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $17,294.26.

UPWK stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.44. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

