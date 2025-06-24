TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 172,237 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

TrueMark Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 172,237 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.1% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 69,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 2.5%

GBDC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Report on GBDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.