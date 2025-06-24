TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Pierre Fournier Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Fournier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.93, for a total value of C$339,860.00.
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$169.68 on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$68.58 and a one year high of C$176.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.
TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.
