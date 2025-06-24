TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Pierre Fournier Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Fournier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.93, for a total value of C$339,860.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$169.68 on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$68.58 and a one year high of C$176.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.79.

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVK has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TerraVest Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.25.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

Featured Stories

