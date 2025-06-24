Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.11. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

