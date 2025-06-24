St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,042,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.