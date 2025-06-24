Spirepoint Private Client LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

