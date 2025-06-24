Scott H. Keeney Sells 6,316 Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $120,825.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,222 shares in the company, valued at $23,725,446.86. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nLight Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.81. nLight has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $870.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.26.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.77 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. nLight’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in nLight during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of nLight by 622.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 66,518 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nLight during the 1st quarter valued at $6,763,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in nLight by 228.8% during the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 412,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 287,079 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

