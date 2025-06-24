Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

