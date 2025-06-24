ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) EVP Rachel Hayden Sells 6,738 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,174 shares in the company, valued at $543,690.98. The trade was a 33.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $936.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $78,694,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $22,848,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 132.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 537,358 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,780 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,687,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

