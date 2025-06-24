Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $207,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sava Infond d.o.o. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,051,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,615,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

