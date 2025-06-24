Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.35 and traded as high as C$27.07. Saputo shares last traded at C$26.54, with a volume of 478,493 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

