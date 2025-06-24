Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 20,304 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total value of C$3,562,730.70.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total value of C$3,534,158.91.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total value of C$3,254,042.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$174.67 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$142.46 and a 52 week high of C$180.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.53. The firm has a market cap of C$247.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$179.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.75.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

