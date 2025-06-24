Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $6,612,500.22 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vivek Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 565,266 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $6,472,295.70.
- On Friday, June 6th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 200,800 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $2,246,952.00.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 547,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $6,207,856.20.
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,309.73.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
ROIV stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,301,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,238,000 after buying an additional 156,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,232 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,638,000 after purchasing an additional 251,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,167,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 442,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,695,000 after purchasing an additional 365,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
