Reviewing Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) & UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) and Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Select Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group $400.28 billion 0.68 $14.41 billion $23.88 12.60 Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.37 $214.04 million $1.34 11.09

Dividends

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Select Medical. Select Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UnitedHealth Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

UnitedHealth Group pays an annual dividend of $8.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Select Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. UnitedHealth Group pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Select Medical pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Select Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group 5.39% 26.29% 8.67% Select Medical 2.81% 11.04% 3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UnitedHealth Group and Select Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group 1 8 16 0 2.60 Select Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus price target of $427.09, suggesting a potential upside of 41.96%. Select Medical has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.94%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Medical is more favorable than UnitedHealth Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Select Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Select Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

UnitedHealth Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Medical has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Select Medical on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage. The Optum Health segment provides care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services patients, consumers, care delivery systems, providers, employers, payers, and public-sector entities. The Optum Insight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The Optum Rx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, infusion, and purchasing and clinical capabilities, as well as develops programs in the areas of step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

