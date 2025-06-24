Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

