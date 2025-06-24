Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 4th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises about 5.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after buying an additional 368,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $250.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

