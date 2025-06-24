Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAIL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAIL opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

