Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.41 and traded as low as C$21.73. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$21.76, with a volume of 476,686 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on POU shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.70%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total transaction of C$98,130.35. Also, Director Dirk Jungé bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,595.90. 45.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

