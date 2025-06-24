Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Ardelyx

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,896,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,641.73. This trade represents a 7.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $177,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,704.50. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 881,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,411 and have sold 166,809 shares valued at $708,914. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.