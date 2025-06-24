Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

