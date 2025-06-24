Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.