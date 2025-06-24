Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Director Michael Stuart Klein Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stuart Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Stuart Klein sold 100,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $6,353,000.00.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKLO. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth $65,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

