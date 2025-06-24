Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 392.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 155.5%

Shares of NKTR traded up $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,377,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,827. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,301,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,645 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 3,242,841 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,690,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 583,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

