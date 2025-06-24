Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 411.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 146.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $13.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 27,042,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 85,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,301,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,645 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

