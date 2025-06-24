Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.84 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 219.80 ($2.98). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.91), with a volume of 472,106 shares changing hands.

Mony Group Stock Up 1.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mony Group news, insider Peter Duffy sold 53,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £108,409.36 ($146,776.82). 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

