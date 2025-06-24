Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Walter V. Klemp Purchases 675,675 Shares

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 675,675 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,607 shares in the company, valued at $275,134.59. This represents a 994.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,414 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

