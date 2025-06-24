Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
