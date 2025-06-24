Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys 452 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.56. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

