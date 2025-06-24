Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $224.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

