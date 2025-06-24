JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.