Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

