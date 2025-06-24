iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Reduced by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

