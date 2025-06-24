iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IVV stock opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

