iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

