iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.1%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

