Invesco LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.9%

Ecolab stock opened at $266.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average of $250.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

