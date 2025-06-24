Invesco LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Invesco LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

