Invesco LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Invesco LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

NYSE:AMP opened at $519.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

