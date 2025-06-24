Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
