Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells 31,953 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 31,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $391,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,040,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,998,023.75. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Harborne sold 17,198 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $211,191.44.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 21,809 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $278,500.93.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Harborne sold 5,116 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $60,215.32.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Harborne sold 438 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $5,146.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,592 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $749,113.76.

On Friday, June 6th, Christopher Harborne sold 35,437 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $416,739.12.

On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Harborne sold 11,944 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $140,819.76.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Christopher Harborne sold 43,997 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $513,444.99.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Christopher Harborne sold 6,766 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $77,809.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Christopher Harborne sold 17,740 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $204,187.40.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

ISSC stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 16.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISSC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.