IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,894.85 ($25.65) and traded as high as GBX 2,062 ($27.92). IMI shares last traded at GBX 2,024 ($27.40), with a volume of 594,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.46) to GBX 2,400 ($32.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,905.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,894.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,971 ($26.69) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($27,913.16). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,074 shares of company stock worth $2,117,162. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

