Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 630 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.59 and its 200-day moving average is $265.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.