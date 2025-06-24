HC Wainwright Increases Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $120.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 392.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 155.5%

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 34,587,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 329.54% and a negative net margin of 152.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,647 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,841 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,581 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

