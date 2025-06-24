HC Wainwright Boosts Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $120.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 379.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $15.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,084,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 329.54% and a negative net margin of 152.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

