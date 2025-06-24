Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,101,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $271.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

