Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 69,315 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in UP Fintech by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

UP Fintech Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

