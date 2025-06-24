Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,095 Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 31.7% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.