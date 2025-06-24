Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.61. The firm has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

