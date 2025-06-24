goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.00 per share, with a total value of C$160,000.00.
Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$161.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$134.01 and a 52-week high of C$206.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$153.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
