Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 898.77 ($12.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($19.63). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 1,443 ($19.54), with a volume of 1,089,934 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.91) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,310 ($17.74) to GBX 1,320 ($17.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.90) to GBX 980 ($13.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,148.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 898.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

